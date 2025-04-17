Centuries-old rock art discovered in Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Archaeologists in Mizoram discovered rock art, believed to be from the 16th to 19th centuries.
The discoveries were made during a village-to-village survey conducted in the districts of Khawzawl, Saitual, Serchhip, and Champhai in February.
At Maite village in Saitual district, a rock cliff featuring a prominent human figure surrounded by smaller human figures, animals, gongs, a row of mithun heads, and some unidentified symbols was discovered.
At Lianpui in Champhai district, the carvings included a prominent human figure, stacked rows of human figures, animals, fish, spears, dao, hornbills, and rectangular chambers, offering a glimpse into the region’s ancient artistry.
Mithun heads, human figures, grooved marks and rectangular figurines were found etched into a vast rock surface at Tualte in Khawzawl district.
At Chhawrtu in the same district, the carvings found include a unique combination of human figures, mithun heads, rows of human heads, a circular figurine with tendril-like lines, and a fish motif. Everything was intricately carved into the rock.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said these discoveries highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Mizoram and the artistic expression of its ancient inhabitants.
The three-member survey team was led by Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, Salam Shyam Singh. He said a detailed report on the discoveries had been sent to the ASI headquarters.
“We usually conduct a survey before an excavation. We found the carvings during a survey. These carvings appear to be from the 16th to 19th centuries. We can be conclusive only after carbon dating of the samples,” Singh told TNIE.
Stating that the locals told the ASI team the carvings had existed in the villages for ages, he said a proposal might be sent to the ASI headquarters for the protection of the rock art sites.
A few years ago, the ASI had discovered five rock art sites at Vangchhia, a village in Champhai district on the Myanmar border, following an excavation.
“The Vangchhia samples were sent to labs in Delhi and Miami in the US for carbon dating. The reports suggested the rock arts were from the 7th to 18th centuries,” Singh said.