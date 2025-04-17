Centuries-old rock art discovered in Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Archaeologists in Mizoram discovered rock art, believed to be from the 16th to 19th centuries.

The discoveries were made during a village-to-village survey conducted in the districts of Khawzawl, Saitual, Serchhip, and Champhai in February.

At Maite village in Saitual district, a rock cliff featuring a prominent human figure surrounded by smaller human figures, animals, gongs, a row of mithun heads, and some unidentified symbols was discovered.

At Lianpui in Champhai district, the carvings included a prominent human figure, stacked rows of human figures, animals, fish, spears, dao, hornbills, and rectangular chambers, offering a glimpse into the region’s ancient artistry.

Mithun heads, human figures, grooved marks and rectangular figurines were found etched into a vast rock surface at Tualte in Khawzawl district.

At Chhawrtu in the same district, the carvings found include a unique combination of human figures, mithun heads, rows of human heads, a circular figurine with tendril-like lines, and a fish motif. Everything was intricately carved into the rock.