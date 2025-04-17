Choice of acting Chairman out of sync with the UGC Act

NEW DELHI: A recent decision by the Union Ministry of Education to appoint the Secretary of Higher Education, Dr Vineet Joshi, as the acting Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has stirred controversy, with legal experts and insiders flagging a potential violation of the UGC Act.

The order, dated April 11, reads: “Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education is hereby entrusted the additional charge of the post of Chairman, UGC till the appointment of a regular Chairman, UGC or till he ceases to be Member, UGC or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.”

However, the order isn’t aligned with provisions in Chapter II of the UGC Act. Section 5(2) of the UGC Act says upfront, “The Chairman shall be chosen from among persons who are not officers of the Central Government or of any State Government.” Besides, as per Section 6 (3) of the same chapter, the UGC vice-chairman shall officiate as chairman in the event of a casual vacancy.

However, informed sources in the government said, “It is purely an interim arrangement, which didn’t arise out of a casual vacancy. Therefore, the question of any other UGC official or vice-chairman taking charge doesn’t arise. The process of appointment of UGC chairman will follow in due course.”