Consumption pattern: Diesel slows down, petrol up

NEW DELHI: India witnessed a marked slowdown in diesel consumption growth during the financial year 2023-24, with demand rising by just 2% — a significant drop compared to the 4.3% growth recorded the previous year, shows the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Diesel has traditionally been the backbone of India’s commercial transport sector, especially for goods-carrying vehicles. A dip in its consumption is often seen as a reflection of reduced commercial activity.

During the pandemic years, diesel consumption plummeted. However, the post-lockdown recovery phase saw a sharp rebound, with diesel demand jumping over 12% year-on-year. This surge was followed by a moderated growth of 4.8% in FY 2022-23, primarily due to the expanded consumption base and normalisation of economic activities.