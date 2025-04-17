Day II: ED grills Vadra for 5 hrs in land deal case

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning in connection with the probe into a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked to a 2008 Haryana’s Gurugram land deal. Sources said Vadra’s statements have been recorded and he has been asked to come again on Thursday for further questioning.

Vadra was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad. The two exchanged hugs before Vadra went inside the ED office.