Day II: ED grills Vadra for 5 hrs in land deal case
NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning in connection with the probe into a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked to a 2008 Haryana’s Gurugram land deal. Sources said Vadra’s statements have been recorded and he has been asked to come again on Thursday for further questioning.
Vadra was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad. The two exchanged hugs before Vadra went inside the ED office.
After the six hours’ questioning, Robert when asked by media persons if he was called again, said, “Yes, they have called me tomorrow also. They will keep calling me.”
The 56-year-old had termed the ED action “political vendetta”. He said he has always cooperated with investigative agencies and has furnished a huge number of documents, stressing that there needs to be a closure in cases.
The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.