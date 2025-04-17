Four new laws passed in Rajasthan after Governor’s approval

The Rajasthan government passed four bills during the recent budget session. The decisions came into immediate effect after the bills, tabled in the assembly last month, received approval from Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde.

The bills passed are the Rajasthan Democracy Fighter Honor Bill 2024, Rajasthan University Laws Amendment Bill 2025, Rajasthan Laws Amendment Act 2025, Rajasthan Laws Repeal Act.

Rajasthan Democracy Fighter Honor Bill 2024

Under this new law, democracy fighters will get a monthly pension of Rs 20,000. Along with this, a medical allowance of Rs 4,000 and a free travel facility will be available in roadways buses. This facility will also be available to their dependents.

At present, there are 1,140 democracy fighters or their dependents in Rajasthan. After the death of a democracy fighter, their spouse will continue to get these facilities for life. They will also be invited to national festivals. The BJP government has implemented this again after it was stopped by the Congress government in 2019.

Rajasthan University Laws Amendment Bill 2025

In the 33 state universities of the state, the name of the Vice Chancellor has now been changed to 'Kulguru' and the name of the Pro-Vice Chancellor has been changed to 'Prati-Kulguru'.

The government argues that the Guru does the work of character building of the students, and the word "Vice Chancellor" gives a sense of administrative ownership.