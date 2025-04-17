Four new laws passed in Rajasthan after Governor’s approval

The Rajasthan government passed four bills during the recent budget session. The decisions came into immediate effect after the bills, tabled in the assembly last month, received approval from Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde.
The bills passed are the Rajasthan Democracy Fighter Honor Bill 2024, Rajasthan University Laws Amendment Bill 2025, Rajasthan Laws Amendment Act 2025, Rajasthan Laws Repeal Act.
Rajasthan Democracy Fighter Honor Bill 2024
Under this new law, democracy fighters will get a monthly pension of Rs 20,000. Along with this, a medical allowance of Rs 4,000 and a free travel facility will be available in roadways buses. This facility will also be available to their dependents.
At present, there are 1,140 democracy fighters or their dependents in Rajasthan. After the death of a democracy fighter, their spouse will continue to get these facilities for life. They will also be invited to national festivals. The BJP government has implemented this again after it was stopped by the Congress government in 2019.
Rajasthan University Laws Amendment Bill 2025
In the 33 state universities of the state, the name of the Vice Chancellor has now been changed to 'Kulguru' and the name of the Pro-Vice Chancellor has been changed to 'Prati-Kulguru'.
The government argues that the Guru does the work of character building of the students, and the word "Vice Chancellor" gives a sense of administrative ownership.
Rajasthan Laws Amendment Act 2025
Under the Rajasthan Laws Amendment Act 2025, judges will not be appointed now in the Municipal Improvement Trustees and Authorities of Rajasthan. A bill has been passed to eliminate the requirement of judges in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer Development Authorities.
This bill was brought after the interim decision of the Supreme Court. This will have no effect on the powers of the authorities, and the state government will be able to determine uniform service conditions.
Rajasthan Laws Repeal Act
Under this law, 45 obsolete and old laws of Rajasthan have been abolished. Most of these are related to the Panchayati Raj department, which are no longer useful. The government says that this will simplify administrative processes and eliminate unnecessary complexities.
Apart from this, a new update in Food Security Scheme, names of 17 lakh ineligible people have been removed while 19 lakh new ones added.