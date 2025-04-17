Himachal police on alert after receiving bomb threats to offices of Chief Secretary, Mandi Deputy Commissioner

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police is on high alert after receiving a bomb threat to blow up the office of the Mandi Deputy Commissioner yesterday.

A similar threat was also received at the office of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, which is located in the secretariat building in Shimla, said sources.

The email referred to his office mentioned that something is going to happen in Tamil Nadu, and the timing to execute the threat in Himachal Pradesh would be adjusted accordingly.

Speaking about the bomb threat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, said, two threat mails were received on Wednesday, one at his office in Shimla and the other at the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi.

"The origin of both the emails is being traced and if necessary, help would be sought from the central agencies to arrest the accused. Both offices were vacated and sanitised. While nothing suspicious has been found so far, the authorities have been put on high alert,’’ he said.