Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to lead Europe tour from April 18 to attract FDI; promote green tech

RANCHI: The delegation, which is scheduled to travel to Europe under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been given political clearance from the Central Government and will be leaving from Ranchi for Sweden and Spain on April 18.

According to officials in the Industry Department, entrepreneurs from both countries would be invited for industrial investment in Jharkhand. The tour aims to attract investors through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), while promoting technology in the sectors of mining, steel, and electric vehicles, as well as identifying partnerships in green technology.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren along with the Chief Secretary and secretaries of some selected departments, will be on a visit to Europe from April 19 to 27. The delegation is also expected to explore investment opportunities for industrial areas in Adityapur, Bokaro, and Santhal Pargana, in addition to learning best practices in mine reclamation and clean energy initiatives.

These efforts aim to present attractive prospects to European investors. Officials said that Jharkhand has a range of mineral reserves; Jamshedpur has a lot of potential in the field of the automobile industry and food processing. Entrepreneurs will also be attracted to invest in the field of EV, wind and solar energy, they said.

Government sources said that the objective of the tour is to attract investment in the state, exploring possibilities related to green energy, smart cities, technology and industrial development, besides learning from innovation, skill development and infrastructure of both countries. The itinerary covers visits to Madrid, Barcelona, and Gothenburg, and includes structured one-on-one meetings with prospective investors and business leaders.