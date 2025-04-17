J&K leaders welcome Supreme Court’s interim stay order on Waqf Act

J&K Grand Mufti Nasir Ul Islam welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim stay, saying it will bring hope to Muslims seeking justice from the court.

"The interim stand that no new members will be added to Waqf boards and ‘Waqf-by-user’ properties will not be disturbed, is a welcome step. It gives hope to muslims who look up to it as their last recourse,” he said.

PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said SC’s interim order, which stays critical provisions of Waqf Amendment Act 2025, is a significant, timely and much-needed intervention.

This will reinforce the confidence of the Muslim community in the justice system,” he said.

Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the Supreme Court asking some tough questions to the government on the Waqf Amendment Act is welcome. "It gives hope to Muslims who look up to it as their last recourse for relief and justice. We hope the apex court revokes this biased and excessive Act against the interests of the vast Muslim community,” he said.

Barring BJP and J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darkshan Andrabi, who is a BJP leader, all parties in J&K have opposed the Waqf Amendment Act and termed it as interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.

Two parties from J&K --- the ruling National Conference and the opposition Apni Party --- have moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act.