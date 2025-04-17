Lucknow Diary | In a 1st, Kashi girl named in Indian hockey team

Her journey from a dairy farmer’s daughter living in the outskirts of Varanasi to her selection in the Indian women’s hockey team, is a testament to her mettle; for 20-year-old Puja Yadav, fifth among seven siblings, this is a dream come true. Her family recognised Puja’s passion for hockey at a very early age; even with limited earnings, a part was set aside to ensure nothing came between their daughter and hockey. She will be the first woman player from Varanasi to carry forward the shining hockey legacy of the state. Jubilation erupted in Gangapur township on outskirts of Kashi after Puja’s name was announced for the Australia tour on Monday.

Bhagwat advocates unity among Hindus

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is once again in UP. In Kanpur, once considered a prominent seat of the ‘Sangh Parivar’, Bhagwat attended a ‘Shakha’ event where he stressed on fostering social harmony through grassroot-level activities. The Sangh chief is currently focusing on UP and advocating unity among Hindus. In Kanpur, he outlined plans for expanding outreach programmes in the state, particularly focusing on youth engagement and strategies for strengthening inter-community relationships. Mohan Bhagwat also addressed concerns about the urban-rural divide hampering social harmony efforts. The Sangh chief will be in Kanpur for two more days.

HC comes down on ‘luxury litigants’

The Allahabad High Court came cracking on 6,400 petitioners by imposing a fine of Rs 100 each for filing a petition related to the Teachers Eligibility Test-based selection process, a matter already been decided by the Supreme Court. Calling such cases as instances of ‘luxury litigation,’ a single bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery noted that the SC had decided the matter in 2017. Dismissing all the petitions, the court observed that these appeals appeared to be “luxury litigations” as issues raised in the bunch had already been settled. “All petitioners shall pay `100 each as cost since these litigations have wasted crucial time,” the court said.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com