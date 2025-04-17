Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party's PDA push, calls it 'selfish political move'

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP leader claimed that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

"It is well known that like other parties, SP too is trying to create an atmosphere of tension and violence by pushing forward Dalit individuals from their party. The controversial statements, blame games, and programmes being run under this strategy reflect their deeply selfish political motives," Mayawati wrote.