Political buzz surges in Gujarat as top BJP brass huddles in Delhi

AHMEDABAD: Political temperature in Gujarat spiked Wednesday after a high-stakes meeting of the BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held at his residence in Delhi to strategise the party’s upcoming organisational elections.
Adding fuel to the speculation, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel met both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the same day, triggering talk of possible sweeping administrative or political shifts in Gujarat.
The back-to-back developments have sharpened focus on the likely appointment of a new BJP chief in Gujarat, hinting at deeper internal restructuring ahead of crucial electoral moves.
For the past several days, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been holding a flurry of behind-the-scenes meetings with BJP leaders linked to Gujarat, according to highly placed sources. One key meeting, sources say, took place in Lucknow with a Union Minister connected to Gujarat.
Insiders reveal that for nearly a week now, discreet interactions have intensified between Anandiben, Gujarat BJP figures, and central strategists - indicating something big is brewing.
This sudden spurt in backchannel activity has triggered talk of sweeping organisational changes in the Gujarat BJP, possibly extending to a cabinet reshuffle.
At the core of the speculation: the imminent naming of a new Gujarat BJP president - an appointment that could reset the party’s gameplan ahead of critical electoral battles.
An update from the PMO and the Home Ministry on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday revealed that Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Even as political circles buzzed with talk of impending changes in Gujarat, the official handle of the Uttar Pradesh Governor Said, Anandiben Patel’s back-to-back meetings in Delhi mere “courtesy calls” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
However, The timing of the disclosure triggered immediate speculation of major political churn brewing in Gujarat, with insiders pointing to possible high-level decisions in the pipeline.
Top sources say the BJP’s central leadership has now zeroed in on appointing a new Gujarat state president, with closed-door meetings in Delhi reportedly centred on this very issue.
The urgency, say analysts, is twofold: to tighten the party’s organisational grip in the state and to counter Congress’s recent Gujarat push, led aggressively by Rahul Gandhi.
As part of this recalibration, Anandiben Patel’s presence in Delhi is seen as more than symbolic - she may have been tapped for strategic inputs before the leadership presses the button on sweeping changes in Gujarat’s power structure.
With signals getting sharper by the hour, high-stakes decisions could drop any day now.