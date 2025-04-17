Political buzz surges in Gujarat as top BJP brass huddles in Delhi

AHMEDABAD: Political temperature in Gujarat spiked Wednesday after a high-stakes meeting of the BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held at his residence in Delhi to strategise the party’s upcoming organisational elections.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel met both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the same day, triggering talk of possible sweeping administrative or political shifts in Gujarat.

The back-to-back developments have sharpened focus on the likely appointment of a new BJP chief in Gujarat, hinting at deeper internal restructuring ahead of crucial electoral moves.

For the past several days, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been holding a flurry of behind-the-scenes meetings with BJP leaders linked to Gujarat, according to highly placed sources. One key meeting, sources say, took place in Lucknow with a Union Minister connected to Gujarat.

Insiders reveal that for nearly a week now, discreet interactions have intensified between Anandiben, Gujarat BJP figures, and central strategists - indicating something big is brewing.

This sudden spurt in backchannel activity has triggered talk of sweeping organisational changes in the Gujarat BJP, possibly extending to a cabinet reshuffle.