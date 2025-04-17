Poster war erupts in Bihar as RJD-Congress, NDA ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: A poster war has erupted between the opposition RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, as the state braces for a fierce electoral battle in the next six months.

While JD(U) posters claimed that Nitish Kumar would continue as Bihar's chief minister until 2030, Youth Congress posters countered by stating that Nitish would no longer hold the position after the upcoming assembly polls later this year.

In a fresh poster erected outside its office, JD(U) said, “25 se 30, phir se Nitish’ (Nitish again from 2025 to 2030). JD(U) leaders said that Nitish would lead the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections and also serve as chief minister for the next term.

The posters further claimed that the 'Nitish magic' remains intact in poll-bound Bihar. On Thursday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also reaffirmed that Nitish would be the CM face of the NDA in the upcoming elections and would remain as CM even after the 2025 polls.

The controversy over Nitish Kumar's position as the CM face of the NDA erupted after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed that the BJP would win the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Saini’s remarks came when Choudhary was present at the event held in New Delhi. Later Choudhary and other senior leaders of BJP clarified that there was no confusion about Nitish serving as CM for the next term.

On the other hand, Youth Congress erected posters at different locations in the state capital said that Nitish uncle would no longer remain chief minister after the 2025 assembly elections. ‘Dekh liya hai 20 saal, nahi challenge chacha Nitish (have seen 20 years, Nitish will not serve now), posters read.