Renewable energy records higher output rates than thermal: Report

NEW DELHI: India’s nuclear, renewable, and hydro energy production rates have recorded higher growth compared to coal-based thermal power plants in recent years, according to a report.

Thermal power registered the slowest growth among all sources, with an increase of only 2.8 per cent. In contrast, nuclear power grew by 18.4 per cent, hydro energy by 10.8 per cent, and renewable energy by 11.4 per cent in the 2024–25 fiscal year, says the report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The report analysed data from 2019–20 to 2024–25 to capture key trends in electricity demand, supply, and coal stock levels amidst rising temperatures and changing consumption patterns. It noted that the pace of electricity growth has slowed down since the post-pandemic period.

The analysis also revealed that India begins fiscal year 2025-26 with a surplus coal stock at thermal power plants of 58.1 million tonnes -15 per cent higher than the 50.5 million tonnes recorded at the start of 2024-25. This trend of increasing coal stock has continued over the years, with levels at 36.9 million tonnes in April 2023 and 25.4 million tonnes in April 2022. The steady rise indicates a greater emphasis on pre-season stockpiling to reliably meet high power demand.