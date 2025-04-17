RJD MLA facing extortion charges surrenders before Bihar court

PATNA: Four people, including RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, surrendered before a Patna court on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued against them in connection with an extortion and threat case.

The action followed days after a police team recovered cash, documents related to land and blank cheques from the house of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav at Kothwa under Danapur police station limits on April 11.

Ritlal and three other associates identified as Chikku Yadav, Sharavan Yadav and Pinku Yadav--surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate, Danapur sub-divisional court, which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody and later sent them to Beur central jail in Patna.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna West, Sharath R S confirmed that Ritlal and his associates surrendered before the Danapur court in Patna earlier in the day.

“Further legal proceedings are being followed,” he told this reporter over phone.

Ritlal, facing charges of murder, kidnapping and extortion, told the media that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

“I am being victimised due to political reasons. There is threat to my life. I might be killed. If I remain alive, I will file bail petitions soon,” he told the media in the court premises.