Supreme Court grants interim relief to untainted West Bengal teachers amid recruitment row

NEW DELHI: In major relief to West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Thursday extended the services of terminated teachers found untainted by the CBI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submissions that teaching in various schools has been adversely impacted and fresh recruitment will take time.

The apex court, however, did not extend the services of grade 'C' and D' employees of the state government run and aided schools.

It directed the state government to start the recruitment process on or before May 31 and conclude it by December 31 this year.

The court asked the state government and its WBSSC (West Bengal School Service Commission) to file a compliance affidavit intimating it about the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

It upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and said the tainted candidates should refund their salaries/payments received.