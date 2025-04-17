Thunderstorm, hailstorm batter parts of Himachal Pradesh causing widespread damage

CHANDIGARH: A squall accompanied by heavy rain and hailstorms lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, causing widespread damage and power outages were across the state.

Shimla remained without electricity for several hours. The weather department has issued a "yellow" alert for thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state on April 18 and 19. Meanwhile, heavy rains also lashed Punjab and Chandigarh.

The squall struck Shimla around 11:15 PM plunging the town into darkness, the power supply was restored 10 hours later. The thunderstorm uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles, and blew off the roofs of makeshift houses.

In the upper Shimla region, high-velocity winds caused significant damage to apple and stone fruit trees like plum and apricot. In many areas, fruit was knocked off the trees. Apple growers in Jubbal and Rampur reported major losses.