Uttarakhand: Woman swept away in Bhagirathi while making 'reel'; daughter captures heartbreaking scene

DEHRADUN: A woman was swept away in Bhagirathi river at Manikarnika Ghat while she was filming a social media reel on Monday.

The horrifying event was witnessed, and even inadvertently recorded, by the woman's young daughter, whose desperate cries of "Mummy-Mummy..." echoed through the ghat as her mother disappeared beneath the turbulent waters.

Despite extensive search efforts, the woman remains missing, leaving her family and authorities in distress.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Visheshtha, of Nepali origin.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alerted the authorities immediately. Responding swiftly to the emergency, police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Quick Response Team (QRT) launched a comprehensive search operation.

SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan told TNIE, 'Raft and boats were deployed in the river and the lake of the Joshiyada Barrage, downstream from the ghat. An SDRF unit from Ujeli post conducted a thorough search using deep divers. Despite relentless efforts throughout Thursday, the woman could not be located.'