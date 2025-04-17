Waqf act politics: Mamata slams Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; NDA leaders hit back

PATNA: Leaders of the NDA allies in Bihar on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged comments against Nitish Kumar for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both houses of Parliament.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee hit out at key NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for keeping mum on the Waqf issue.

"Why is Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu silent on this issue? They are NDA partners and remained silent to share some power," she said.

Reacting to the Bengal CM's remark, Union Minister Giriraj Singh told reporters in Patna, "She wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh by making such comments. She has no right to make such comments against Nitish Kumar. She has failed to control violence in Murshidabad. Bihar will never become Bengal."

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad told reporters, "Nitish Kumar does not require advice from Banerjee. The situation in West Bengal is a matter of serious concern. It's out of control. Look at Bihar, there is complete peace in the state. In 20 years, there have been no riots in Bihar. She should be concerned about her own state."