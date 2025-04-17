'We're Hindus but not Hindi': Raj Thackeray opposes imposition of Hindi as third language in Maharashtra

"We are Hindus but not Hindi. If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, there is bound to be a struggle. Is this all an attempt to create trouble between Marathi and non-Marathi in the upcoming elections and take advantage of it? The non-Marathi speakers of this state should also understand this plan of the government. It is not that they have any special love for your language. They want to burn their own political coals by inciting you,” he said.

“Today, the state's financial situation is dire, the government has no money left for schemes. Marathi youth are waiting for jobs. They said before the elections that they would waive loans, but later they did not do so. Therefore, the farmers who were hoping for loan waiver are disappointed. And it is as if the industry has turned its back on Maharashtra. When there is nothing to say or show concretely, then the British mantra of divide and rule is being used here,” the MNS leader alleged.

“Why is Hindi forced in Maharashtra? Will you force Hindi in a southern state like this? And if you do, the governments there will be outraged. The state government and its constituent parties tolerate all this silently, so this is being forced here. We don't know about the rest and we don't care, but the MNS will not tolerate this. Hindi books from the school curriculum will not be sold in shops and schools will not be allowed to distribute those books to students," he said.

“I request all my Marathi mothers, sisters and brothers in Maharashtra as well as all my brothers and sisters working in Marathi newspapers and Marathi news channels to condemn and oppose this without any debate. And yes, if other political parties in Maharashtra have even a little love for the Marathi language, they will also oppose this. Today they are forcing languages, tomorrow they will issue other fatwas,” he added.