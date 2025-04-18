13-year-old Muslim boy stabbed by minor for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP's Kanpur

LUCKNOW: A 13-year old Muslim boy was allegedly assaulted by three minors from his locality for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram" under the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur, late Thursday night.

According to the boy, the accused, accompanied by two others intercepted him while on his way to the bus stop near his residence at Sarsaul, under the Maharajpur police station area and asked him to bow down and touch their feet. Upon his refusal, they asked him to chant "Jai Shri Ram."