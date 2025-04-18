Nation

13-year-old Muslim boy stabbed by minor for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP's Kanpur

According to the boy, he was stopped by the accused and two others who asked him to bow down and touch their feet and chant "Jai Shri Ram." Upon his refusal, the boy was stabbed with a broken piece of glass.
Image used for representational purposes.
Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: A 13-year old Muslim boy was allegedly assaulted by three minors from his locality for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram" under the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur, late Thursday night.

According to the boy, the accused, accompanied by two others intercepted him while on his way to the bus stop near his residence at Sarsaul, under the Maharajpur police station area and asked him to bow down and touch their feet. Upon his refusal, they asked him to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

When the boy refused to comply with their demands, the accused broke a bottle and stabbed the victim’s left leg with the broken glass. The wounded child returned home bleeding and informed his family about the incident. Subsequently, the boy's grandfather approached the local police station and submitted a complaint, following which the authorities registered a case.

The boy stated that he has been frequently encountering such hate crimes in the locality.

According to the police, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. ACP, Chakeri, Sumit Ramtek confirmed that investigations are underway.

