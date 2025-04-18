22 Maoists including nine women renounce doctrine, surrender in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Twenty-two Maoists including nine women surrendered on Friday to senior officials of the Sukma district police and CRPF in Bastar, realising the “hollow, anti-development ideology” of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist).

“Of the 22, twelve were carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 40.5 lakh on their heads. These Maoists have been given an incentive of Rs 50000 each under the rehabilitation policy of the state government. The other facilities earmarked under the policy will also be provided to them,” said the Bastar police.

Officials said the surrendered Maoists were also inspired by the state government’s scheme ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your own good village) pursuing various development works in remote and troubled villages besides the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

“The cadres who surrendered were active in the Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions of the outlawed organisation,” said Kiran Chouhan, Sukma district superintendent of police.

The surrendered Naxalites included Muchaki Joga (33), deputy commander in PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army), and his wife Muchaki Jogi (28) both carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each. Two Area Committee Members Kikid Deve (30) and Dudhi Budhra (28), carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each also renounced the Maoist doctrine.