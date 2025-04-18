Akhilesh Yadav condemns Jain temple demolition in Mumbai

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday voiced concern over the recent demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai, accusing the BJP governments of systematically targeting the peaceful Jain community across India.

He was responding to reports in a section of the media that a Jain temple has been demolished in Mumbai.

In a post on X, Yadav addressed the Jain community directly, stating, "In today's times, being a minority in the country is becoming a curse. The fear, insecurity, and uncertainty currently prevailing among the Jain community is deeply concerning and has drawn worldwide attention and condemnation."

Highlighting a series of incidents, Yadav claimed these were part of an increasing pattern of aggression towards the community.

He referred to the violent attack on Jain monks in Singoli, Madhya Pradesh, a leaked audio clip from Jabalpur allegedly containing objectionable remarks against Jains by BJP members, and the demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai, where sacred idols, scriptures, and religious books were allegedly disrespected.