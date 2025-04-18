At WAVES, startups will get a chance to make direct pitch to investors

NEW DELHI: Selected media and entertainment sector startups participating in live pitch session—WaveX (an initiative to provide funding and exposure), a segment of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), will get exclusive entry to phase second of Shark Tank, a business reality television series

They can showcase their business models before a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Selected startups may also get guidance under the structured mentorship programmes, featuring industry experts, creating networking opportunities, and potential collaborations with media and technology firms, said officials.