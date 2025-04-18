At WAVES, startups will get a chance to make direct pitch to investors

NEW DELHI: Selected media and entertainment sector startups participating in live pitch session—WaveX (an initiative to provide funding and exposure), a segment of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), will get exclusive entry to phase second of Shark Tank, a business reality television series
They can showcase their business models before a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.
Selected startups may also get guidance under the structured mentorship programmes, featuring industry experts, creating networking opportunities, and potential collaborations with media and technology firms, said officials.
“WaveX is the fusion of entertainment and technology, where startups in gaming, XR, metaverse, GenAI and other genres can pitch their idea to the top investors. More than 350 startups and 10 venture capitalists are already onboard,” added officials.
The last date of submitting applications is April 21 and the finale will take place in Mumbai on May 2 and 3.
Meanwhile, another segment of the WAVES — Create in India Challenge (CIC)—has achieved a milestone as about one lakh participants, including 1,100 international entries from 35 countries have registered for 32 challenges.
The ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched the challenges, such as Truth Tell Hackathon, Comics Creator Championship, Trailer Making Competition and Theme Music Competition in August to garner traction for Waves from across the globe.