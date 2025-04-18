Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

With these two texts, India has now 14 inscriptions on the international register. The Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture, dated to the second or first century BCE, forms part of the epic poem Mahabharata. Bharatmuni's Natyashastra is a foundational Sanskrit text on Indian dramaturgy and performing arts, considered the fifth Veda. It provides a comprehensive framework for various aspects of drama, including acting, stage design, music, dance, and the theory of rasa (emotional essence).

The Unesco Memory of the World (MoW) Register lists documentary heritage, which has been recommended by its International Advisory Committee and endorsed by the Executive Board.

On Thursday, UNESCO added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570. The entries - from 72 countries and four international organisations - cover topics such as the scientific revolution, women's contribution to history and major milestones of multilateralism.

The register consists of documentary collections including books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, sound or video recordings, which bear witness to the shared heritage of humanity.

"Documentary heritage is an essential yet fragile element of the memory of the world. This is why UNESCO invests in safeguarding—such as the libraries of Chinguetti in Mauritania or the archives of Amadou Hampâté Bâ in Côte d’Ivoire— shares best practices, and maintains this register that records the broadest threads of human history, " UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.