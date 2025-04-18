Champai Soren demands delisting of tribals from reservation facility who convert to other religion

BOKARO: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren demanded that adivasis who convert to other religions be delisted from the reservation facility.

He also said that adivasi women who marry outside the tribal community be delisted from the reservation facility.

Addressing the 'Sarhul/Baha' get-together function organised at Balidih Jahergarh in Bokaro district on Thursday, Soren strongly pitched against reservation facilities being granted to adivasis who convert to other religions or adivasi women marrying outside the tribal community.

The existence of adivasis would be wiped out if delisting of such tribals would not happen soon, Soren, who paid obeisance at 'Jahergarh' (tribals place of worship) claimed while calling upon the adivasi community to wake up.

"No one in the community would be left to offer prayer at our Jahersthan, Sarna sthal and Deshawali (all holy place of worship), if we do not wake up now from slumber", Soren said in a statement here.