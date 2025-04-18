Congress cuts ties with AAP in Gujarat, INDIA Bloc rift deepens ahead of bypolls

AHMEDABAD: The Congress party’s Gujarat unit has drawn a firm line in the sand, formally distancing itself from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and signaling a deeper fragmentation within the INDIA alliance.

In a significant political development, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil announced that the party will contest the upcoming Visavadar and Kadi by-elections independently, putting to rest any speculation of an electoral understanding with AAP.

This move comes in the backdrop of a visible rift between the two INDIA bloc constituents, with AAP unilaterally declaring Gopal Italia as its candidate for the Visavadar seat, without consulting Congress. The AAP leadership justified its decision, citing the Congress’ prior move of fielding a candidate in the Vav by-election, also without coordination.

Speaking to reporters after a key meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Gohil firmly stated that contesting under the Congress banner is a collective decision of the party. He dismissed claims of any prior understanding with AAP, emphasizing that there was no agreement—tacit or explicit—on either the Visavadar or Vav seats. "There is no alliance with AAP in Gujarat—neither for the upcoming bypolls nor for the general elections," Gohil asserted.