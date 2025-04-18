Congress flags American visa revocation of Indian students, asks will EAM take it up with US

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday expressed concern over the American Immigration Lawyers Association's claim that out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by it so far, 50 per cent are Indians, and asked whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take up the issue with his US counterpart.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X a press statement issued on Thursday by the American Immigration Lawyers Association and said it is "cause for concern to us in India".

"Out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by the organisation so far, 50% are Indians. The reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension," Ramesh said.