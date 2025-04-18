Dalit groom allegedly assaulted by 'upper caste' men in Agra: Police

AGRA: A Dalit groom was allegedly assaulted by a group of "upper caste" men during a wedding procession in Agra's Nagla Talfi area, police said on Thursday. The incident also left several members of the wedding party injured, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by Anita, a resident of Nagla Talfi, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when her daughter's wedding procession arrived from Mathura.

The wedding was scheduled to take place later at a marriage home located a short distance from the village, it said.