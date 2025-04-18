Dawoodi Bohra leaders meet Modi over Waqf Act, say key demands fulfilled

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday with a delegation of leaders from the Dawoodi Bohra community, who conveyed their gratitude to him for the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The legislation has fulfilled several of the community’s key demands.

During the interaction, Modi shared that he had studied the intricacies of the Waqf system for five years. He revealed that the government had received over 1,700 complaints regarding the Waqf, particularly from women, highlighting concerns about its mismanagement.

One member of the delegation remarked that the Prime Minister introduced the Waqf Amendment Act not only for minorities but also for the “minority within the minority”. Several members of the delegation dwelt on the positive impact of the new Waqf law, and Modi elaborated on the factors that prompted the government to implement reforms in the Waqf system.

Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account after his audience with members of the Dawoodi Bohra community and expressed that he had a wonderful meeting with them. “We talked about a wide range of issues during the interaction,” the Prime Minister stated.