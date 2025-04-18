FIR against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda for 'hurting sentiments' of Christians in 'Jaat'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has registered a case against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and three others following a complaint that a scene in the movie 'Jaat' has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community.
A complaint filed by Christian community leader Viklav Gold alleges that the movie, which was released on April 10, contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices. He also questions the timing of the film's release around Good Friday, which is being observed April 18 this year.
"There is a scene in the movie in which Hooda stands under a crucifix inside the premises of a church. He stands right above the holy pulpit where people are seen praying. We have objection to this scene and demand that it be cut,’’ he stated in the complaint.
Station House Officer of Jalandhar Cantonment Police Station Sanjeev Kumar, said that a case has been registered said actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen.
"The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS," he said.
It is learnt that the flashpoint is a particular sequence in Jaat featuring Randeep Hooda who plays the film's antagonist, Ranatunga. In the scene, his character stands inside a church, beneath a crucifix, with arms outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. His presence evokes a godlike persona, as frightened villagers or worshippers stand by in silence.
Earlier, community leaders submitted a formal request to the Joint Commissioner, urging authorities to ban the movie.