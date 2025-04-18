FIR against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda for 'hurting sentiments' of Christians in 'Jaat'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has registered a case against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and three others following a complaint that a scene in the movie 'Jaat' has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community.

A complaint filed by Christian community leader Viklav Gold alleges that the movie, which was released on April 10, contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices. He also questions the timing of the film's release around Good Friday, which is being observed April 18 this year.

"There is a scene in the movie in which Hooda stands under a crucifix inside the premises of a church. He stands right above the holy pulpit where people are seen praying. We have objection to this scene and demand that it be cut,’’ he stated in the complaint.

Station House Officer of Jalandhar Cantonment Police Station Sanjeev Kumar, said that a case has been registered said actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen.