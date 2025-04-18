Haryana police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting air hostess in Gurugram hospital ICU

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police arrested a 25-year-old Bihar man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 46-year-old air hostess, while she was on a ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The accused, Deepak, is a native of Badhauli village in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar and was working as a technician in Medanta Hospital for the last five months.

He was identified and arrested after examining the footage from 800 CCTV cameras, interrogating the hospital staff and investigating various facts.

In the preliminary interrogation the alleged accused told the police that he is unmarried and addicted to watching porn videos.

After doing B.Sc OTT (Bachelor of Science in Operation Theatre Technology) from SGT University, he joined Medanta Hospital.

The 46-year-old air hostess had said that two nurses were present in the room but did nothing to stop the incident.

On April 5, she was admitted to the hospital and was later discharged on April 13 (Sunday). After being discharged from the hospital, the air hostess told her husband about the incident and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under section 64 (rape), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) of the BNS at Sadar Police station. In her complaint, she stated that on April 6, she was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted her.