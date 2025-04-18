India signs pact to host International Big Cat Alliance HQ; formalises global conservation push

NEW DELHI: India has officially designated the headquarters of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an intergovernmental wildlife organisation, to be located in India.
India’s initiative will not only protect magnificent big cats but also to serve as a model for conservation efforts around the world.
The Indian government signed a Headquarters Agreement today with the IBCA. The agreement was signed by P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the first Director General of IBCA, Dr. S P Yadav.
This agreement formalises the establishment of the IBCA headquarters in India and outlines provisions for extending visas, privileges, and immunities to the IBCA Secretariat, its personnel, premises, and other entities, to facilitate the organisation’s objectives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the IBCA on April 9, 2023, during the 'Commemorating 50 Years of Project Tiger' event held in Mysuru. The initiative aims to strengthen global conservation efforts and promote partnerships among stakeholders for the preservation of seven species of big cats and the restoration of their habitats in countries where they are found.
The IBCA's primary focus is the conservation of seven big cat species: the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma, across the globe.
“The IBCA is poised to become a pivotal platform for international collaboration in big cat conservation,” said Yadav.
The IBCA’s emphasis on capacity building -training frontline staff, leveraging technology and fostering research, positions it to address critical challenges like habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict.
“Leading the IBCA further elevates India’s stature, giving it a platform to export its conservation models to Asia Africa and beyond. It will set benchmarks in rewilding, climate resilient conservation and community driven wildlife protection-potentially inspiring a new era of global co-operation in biodiversity preservation,” Yadav adds.
Earlier, on February 29, 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the establishment of the IBCA with its headquarters in India. The initiative received a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for a five-year period, from 2023-24 to 2027-28.
On January 23, 2025, the IBCA became a legal entity after the MEA confirmed that five countries—Nicaragua, Eswatini, India, Somalia, and Liberia—had signed the Framework Agreement to formally become members of the IBCA.
According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, 27 countries, including India, have agreed to join the IBCA, and numerous international and national organisations involved in wildlife conservation have partnered with the IBCA.