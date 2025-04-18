Jharkhand HC raps CBI over delay in trials of MPs, MLAs

RANCHI: Expressing concern over the prolonged delays in the hearing of criminal cases registered against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report.

During the proceedings, the Court also observed that the CBI does not appear to be serious about the timely disposal of pending cases involving public representatives. The case will be heard next on June 17.

The hearing was held on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the basis of suo motu cognizance taken by the High Court regarding the speedy trial of cases filed against MPs and MLAs.

Amicus Curiae Advocate Manoj Tandon pointed out that the current situation suggests it could take many years to complete the trials.

In many criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs, it takes five to six years to frame charges even after the chargesheet has been filed by the CBI, indicating a lack of intent on the agency’s part to complete the trial expeditiously.

“My concern is that there has been a delay in the hearing of the cases related to MPs and MLAs, and there should be a speedy trial,” said Amicus Curiae Advocate Manoj Tandon.

He further stated that the CBI, despite being a premier investigative agency, has been unsuccessful in ensuring the timely appearance of witnesses and in expediting the trial process.

The CBI, however, informed the Court that it would study the order sheets of these cases and provide an explanation regarding the causes of the delay in completing the trials.

“We have taken two weeks’ time to verify the cases, find out the reasons behind the delay, and submit a detailed report on June 17,” said CBI advocate Prashant Pallav.

As per the current status, 12 criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs are pending in Jharkhand—nine in the Ranchi Civil Court and three in the Dhanbad Court.