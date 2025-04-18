Jharkhand minority minister sparks fresh controversy with statements on anti-Waqf Act protests

RANCHI: Jharkhand Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan has once again landed into controversy after BJP leaders alleged that his statement, allegedly referring to the anti-Waqf Act protests, is "inciting Muslims to unleash violence in Jharkhand and across the country."

The latest controversy stems from a statement made by the minister, where he stated that Muslims will be forced to hit the streets if they are continuously disturbed.

In a video clip released by the leader of the Opposition Babilal Marandi on Thursday, Hafizul Hasan can be seen stating that "Muslims are trying to remain patient."

"If you seek to keep disturbing, then they will take to the streets. There will be violence, the country will be in chaos," the minister is heard saying.

"JMM minister Hafizul Hasan is crossing all limits and inciting Muslims to unleash violence in Jharkhand and across the country. A person attempting to spread unrest in the state has no right to hold a constitutional position. By allowing this person with a jihadi mentality to sit in the cabinet, what message does @HemantSorenJMM want to convey to the public?" Babilal Marandi wrote, sharing the video.

"@jharkhandpolice should take cognizance of the matter and register a case against Hafizul Hasan under the National Security Act, ensuring appropriate action," he added.

Hafizul Hasan's purported video surfaced days after another statement by him had irked the BJP leaders of the state.

While speaking to a news channel on Monday, Hafizul Hasan had said, “For me, Sharia is more important. We keep the Quran in our chest and the Constitution in our hands... Muslims walk with the Quran in their chest, and the Constitution in their hands. Okay! so we will first hold the Sharia and then the Constitution.”

The BJP strongly condemned the minister’s remarks and accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led party of being a “destroyer of the Constitution."