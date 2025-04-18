Madhya Pradesh releases six GPS tagged captive-bred vultures into wild

BHOPAL: The ‘Vulture State’ Madhya Pradesh has, for the first time, GPS tagged and released into the wild, six captive-bred vultures of Indian resident varieties – a development which holds the key to successful wilding (hard release) of more captive-bred vultures in future.

The six GPS-tagged vultures, from the two Indian resident varieties – two White-Rumped and four Long-Billed Vultures (three males and three females aged between 4 and 8 years) – were released in the wild on Wednesday early morning near the Halali Dam in Raisen district of central MP.

The six captive-bred vultures released in the wild are among 85-plus captively bred Indian resident species vultures, which have been housed at the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre, which has been the nucleus of the state's dedicated vulture conservation-breeding program since 2014. The Centre is in a collaborative initiative of the MP Forest Department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) near the Kerwa Dam in Bhopal.

“Through the GPS tags fit the six Indian resident species vulture, we’re keeping a round-the-clock tab on their behavioural and movement patterns, as well as their coexistence with other vultures in the area," Van Vihar National Park-Bhopal director Avdhesh Meena told TNIE on Friday.

"Halali Dam near the trijunction of Bhopal-Vidisha and Raisen districts has emerged among the most preferred habitats of Indian resident and migratory species vultures, as per the findings of the recent winter vulture census in the state,” Meena added.