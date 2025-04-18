Mamata urges Governor not to visit riot-hit Murshidabad

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not see eye to eye on Thursday regarding the former’s proposed visit to riot-hit Murshidabad. Banerjee requested that Bose defer his visit, which he declined.

Banerjee urged the deferment, stating that the situation in Murshidabad, hit by communal violence last week, was only now returning to normal.

“I would request non-locals not to visit Murshidabad right now. I would appeal to the governor to wait a few more days as confidence-building measures are underway. The situation is normalising,” Banerjee said, responding to reports that the governor would likely visit the district on Friday.

Governor Bose, however, said he intends to visit the district to make an objective assessment of the ground situation.

“I will certainly visit Murshidabad. I will go to the field to see for myself the realities. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar occurrences in future. People from the area have requested a BSF camp there,” he told reporters in Kolkata after meeting some of the victims of the violence.