Manipur Congress leader seeks security after rumours link him to ‘audio tapes’ case

GUWAHATI: Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, a senior spokesman of Manipur Congress, sought security after rumours circulating through social media linked him to the ‘audio tapes’ case, allegedly involving former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He petitioned Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary PK Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh seeking security.

Bupendra Meitei, also an advocate of the Manipur High Court and a member of the All India Congress Committee, said he had no involvement in the case.

“I have not signed any vakalatnama on behalf of either the petitioner or the respondent,” he said.

Reiterating that he is not a counsel of either party, he alleged that rumours were being spread to tarnish his image and that of the Congress.

In a letter, he requested the governor and the others “to immediately curb the spread of rumour and fake news falsely linking my name in an unconnected case…”

Further, he sought security for his life and property. The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the forensic report on the audio tapes’ authenticity was ready and would be filed in a sealed cover.In the tapes, someone is allegedly heard claiming responsibility for the ethnic violence in Manipur.