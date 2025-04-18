MHA invites Ladakh leaders for talks on statehood, 6th schedule status on May 20

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited Ladakh leaders, who are demanding statehood and 6th schedule status for the Ladakh Union Territory, for talks in the national capital on May 20.

The High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh, headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, will meet in New Delhi at 11 am on May 20. An order to this effect was issued by the MHA, and invitations for talks have been sent to both Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB).

The KDA and LAB, which is an amalgam of various political, social, trade, and religious groups from the Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh, are spearheading a joint agitation for the grant of statehood, 6th schedule status, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts, and a separate Public Service Commission in the Ladakh Union Territory. This demand follows the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said, “I received an invitation through the esteemed Chief Secretary of UT Ladakh for the next meeting scheduled for May 20.” He added that their discussions with the center have been constructive so far.

"The discussions have been held in a positive spirit, though tangible outcomes remain pending. I remain hopeful that the upcoming meeting will prove meaningful and yield productive conclusions for the benefit of Ladakh," he said.

Kargili emphasised that while continued dialogue is essential, it is equally important that these discussions translate into actionable results.

"The people of Ladakh deserve not just meetings, but fruitful engagements that address their aspirations and concerns effectively. I look forward to a productive discussion on the four-point agenda on the scheduled date,” he added.