No-fly zone declared in Ranchi near venue of air show by IAF's Surya Kiran Team

RANCHI: In the wake of the Indian Air Force Air Show being held in Ranchi on April 19 and April 20, the Ranchi district administration has declared a 'no-fly zone’ near the Army Ground in its cantonment area under Namkom Police Station from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM on both days.

Under the directives issued by the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, keeping public safety in mind, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ranchi has declared the area a no-fly zone during the event.

People were informed through an official communique issued by the district administration on Thursday.

“The 200-meter radius of the Army Ground under Namkum Police Station has been declared as a no-fly zone with respect to Drones, Paragliding and Hot Air Balloons and Drones. Paragliding and Hot Air Balloons will be completely prohibited in and above the said area,” stated the official communique from the district administration.

The restriction includes the use of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons, and similar aerial activities in and around the venue, it said.