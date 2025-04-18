No-fly zone declared in Ranchi near venue of air show by IAF's Surya Kiran Team

RANCHI: In the wake of the Indian Air Force Air Show being held in Ranchi on April 19 and April 20, the Ranchi district administration has declared a 'no-fly zone’ near the Army Ground in its cantonment area under Namkom Police Station from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM on both days.
Under the directives issued by the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, keeping public safety in mind, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ranchi has declared the area a no-fly zone during the event.
People were informed through an official communique issued by the district administration on Thursday.
“The 200-meter radius of the Army Ground under Namkum Police Station has been declared as a no-fly zone with respect to Drones, Paragliding and Hot Air Balloons and Drones. Paragliding and Hot Air Balloons will be completely prohibited in and above the said area,” stated the official communique from the district administration.
The restriction includes the use of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons, and similar aerial activities in and around the venue, it said.
According to the communique, exercising powers under Section 163 of the BNS, the SDM has imposed a ban on any drone or airborne activities within a 200-meter radius of the Army Ground. These restrictions will be strictly enforced from 6:00 AM on April 17 to 11:00 PM on April 20, 2025, it said.
Notably, this rule does not apply to equipment used by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which will be performing during the show.
In addition to that, a temporary ban has been imposed on the sale of meat and fish in the Namkum area for security reasons. This decision has been made to prevent the attraction of birds that could pose a threat during the aerial display.
According to the SDM, all meat and fish shops within a 200-meter radius of the Army Ground must remain closed from 6:00 AM on April 18 to 11:00 PM on April 20, 2025.
Notably, Ranchi is going to witness the grand air show of the Indian Air Force for the first time. The air show, featuring stunts by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, is a high-profile event, and these precautionary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of both performers and spectators.