Probe into mystery death of firebrand MP Congress leader reopened after 28 yrs

BHOPAL: More than 28 years after firebrand Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Sarla Mishra’s “suicidal” death at her house in Bhopal, a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Bhopal has ordered the police to reinvestigate the case while observing that earlier investigations appeared to have been incomplete.

The court of JMFC Palak Rai, in its order, stated that the facts in Anurag Mishra’s (younger brother of Sarla Mishra) protest petition and witness statements (the police filed a closure report in this) point to an incomplete investigation. On this ground, the court ordered the TT Nagar police to reinvestigate the case.

The order came 56 days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the CJM, Bhopal to take a call on the final report of the police as per the law.

Anurag Mishra said, “Wednesday’s order has raised our hopes of justice. It was a murder, but was deemed a suicide by the local police under political pressure of those in power in 1997.”

Reacting to Mishra’s charge, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh (MP CM in 1997) said on Thursday, “The case isn’t new, but is more than 20 years old; get it probed as many times as one wants. I welcome it.”