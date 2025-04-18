Punjab police arrest two operatives of Landa Harike, Satta Naushehra gangs following an encounter

CHANDIGARH: Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab in a joint operation with Tarn Taran Police has arrested two key associates of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and gangster Satnam Singh alias Satta Naushehra gang after an encounter near Jawanda village in Tarn Taran.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here today that those arrested have been identified as Mehakpreet Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Sekhwan village in Batala and Yuvraj Singh alias Jaggu, a resident of Muradpura in Tarn Taran.

Police teams have also recovered two sophisticated pistols including one 9MM Glock and one .30 calibre PX30 along with live cartridges and empty bullet shells from their possession.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that both were being directed by foreign handlers to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. “With the these two operatives, Punjab Police has averted targetted killings and other sensational crimes in the state,” he said.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban revealed that the arrested accused persons— Mehakpreet and Yuvraj— were also involved in the firing at Sarpanch’s house in Tarn Taran.

According to the information, two bike borne youth had opened fire outside the residence of Sarpanch of Naushehra Pannuan village on the intervening night of March 26 and 27 this year.

Bhan said that the teams of the AGTF under the supervision of Assistant Inspector General, Sandeep Goel and teams of Tarn Taran Police under the supervision of SSP Abhimanyu Rana, were pursuing the culprits involved in the case of firing outside Sarpanch’s house, and based human and intel-inputs located both the accused persons roaming in the area of Naushehra Pannuan.

Sharing operation details, AIG Sandeep Goel said that acting swiftly joint police teams of the AGTF and Tarn Taran Police followed the trail of both the accused persons. "When police teams intercepted both the accused persons, the latter opened firing at the police party in an attempt to evade arrest, prompting the police teams to retaliate in self-defence," he said.