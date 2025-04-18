Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in Uttar Pradesh

BAHRAICH: A man booked for rape was allegedly tied to a bullock cart, assaulted and paraded naked by locals in the Visheshwarganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Police registered a case on Friday after a video of the incident became widely circulated on social media.

The video purports to show the 22-year-old man, with his lower body stripped, tied to a bullock cart.

Multiple men and women can be heard in the background, with some also being heard inciting a dog to attack him and others encouraging a thrashing.

A voice can be heard saying, "Let it go, what if he dies?" After the video became widely circulated, the victim's family filed a complaint with the local police.

"Based on a written complaint by a woman, an FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and causing harm," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Pandey said on Friday.