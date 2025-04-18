Record procurement forces Chhattisgarh to auction surplus paddy, Opposition peeved

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday began the process of e-auction of surplus paddy after a record procurement of over 149 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) on the MSP in the kharif marketing year 2024-25.

The state has decided to auction 35 LMT of rice in the open market which the opposition Congress said could lead to a major loss to the state exchequer. The auction will continue till April 23, said officials of the State Cooperative Marketing Federation that executes paddy procurement.

Earlier, the BJP government had urged the Centre to increase the quantity of custom-milled rice from 70 LMT for the central pool The civil supplies corporation will procure 14.30 LMT rice under the state pool.

The state will sell the surplus after the custom milling in the open market by inviting tenders. CMVishnu Deo Sai said, “Paddy procurement remained a top priority of my government and the surplus paddy needs to be auctioned after the state supplied paddy to the central and state pools.”