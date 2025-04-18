RIMS Director removed from post with immediate effect for negligence in Ranchi

RANCHI: The governing council of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), removed Dr Raj Kumar from the post of Director of the institute with immediate effect. Dr Kumar, who previously served as a professor in the department of neurosurgery at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, was appointed for a three-year term on January 31, 2024.

According to a press communique issued late night on Thursday by the health department, his tenure was not satisfactory and marked by failure to comply with the directives. It further added that the reasons behind his removal are continuous negligence, ignoring orders and deliberately keeping departmental work pending.

According to the official communique, when the entire department was reviewed during the governing body meeting, the minister himself was shocked. The pace of work was slow, instructions were being flouted and the responsible officers were turning a blind eye, it said.

“Serious questions were raised especially on the working style of RIMS director Dr. Rajkumar - he not only ignored the instructions issued by the Council of Ministers, Governing Council and the department but also shirked responsibility,” said the health minister.

According to the health minister, now whoever makes a mistake, will not be spared, no matter what post they hold.

“I have not come to become a minister, but to deliver work. Whoever does well will be rewarded, but those who keep the department in the dark will not be spared at any cost and direct action will be taken against them,” said the health minister. He made it clear that leniency will not be tolerated, if the system has to be improved, he added.