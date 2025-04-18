Tejashwi Yadav is the undisputed CM face of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, says RJD’s Manoj Jha

PATNA: Following the INDIA bloc’s decision to appoint Tejashwi Yadav as the head of its coordination committee in Bihar, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha stated that Yadav is the undisputed chief ministerial face of the grand alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections due later this year.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Jha said, “The way the sun rises in the east, it is a universal truth that Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of the INDIA bloc in the state assembly elections,” he said.

He revealed that Tejashwi was the CM face of the opposition in the 2020 assembly elections and RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats kin the 243-member Bihar assembly. The RJD MP said that the 17-month tenure of grand alliance government in Bihar was praised by people for its remarkable development works.

With Tejashwi serving as deputy chief minister, grand alliance government provided jobs to people and also launched welfare schemes. “It is because of this ruling dispensation (NDA) in the state is finding it hard to match the pace of work undertaken during the grand alliance regime,” he told the media.

RJD MP alleged that NDA was trying to create a confusion among opposition alliance partners on the issue of CM face.