Tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement: Chhattisgarh EOW-ACB arrests IFS officer

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB) has arrested Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ashok Kumar Patel, a key accused in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 7 crore in tendu patta bonus disbursement.

Patel was produced before a special court and remanded to EOW-ACB custody until April 23.

He previously served as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in the Sukma division of Bastar. Following the emergence of the alleged scam, the state government suspended him last month.

Subsequently, the EOW-ACB conducted raids at around 25 locations linked to other accused individuals, including associates of the former Sukma DFO, and seized various incriminating materials.

An FIR has been registered against Patel on charges of corruption. “The investigation in the case is ongoing,” said a senior EOW-ACB official.

According to sources, substantial bonus amounts approved for eligible tribal beneficiaries were allegedly diverted through irregular transactions. Patel is accused of colluding with other department officials and local forest committees to misappropriate funds sanctioned as tendu patta bonuses in 2021 and 2022.