Three-week-long tri-services Future Warfare Course to commence next week

NEW DELHI: Building on the success of the inaugural course held in September 2024, the expanded second edition three-week pioneering tri-services Future Warfare Course is scheduled to commence at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from 21 April to 09 May 2025, under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

The sources said, “FWC focuses on developing an erudite understanding on how war fighting is being impacted by technology, necessitating a relook at our thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies and TTPs (Tactics, Training and Procedures). The course caters for deeper exploration of critical topics, practical demonstrations of emerging technologies and visits to institutions of critical importance to the capabilities of the Armed Forces.”

The course is part of the vision of Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan to prepare officers for the complex challenges of modern warfare. HQ-IDS is a point organisation for jointmanship in the Ministry of Defence which integrates policy, doctrine, warfighting and procurement.

The first edition of the course was of five day duration and was a pilot course “which was intended to get multi spectrum tri service inputs on what all this course should include. Also, it did not have any industry reps or visits which are part of the second course. As we progress along the second edition, we will explore if it needs more time for deeper understanding and debate.” Another source said.