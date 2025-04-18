Tourist dies in Rishikesh rafting accident; five others rescued

DEHRADUN: A tourist has died in an accident on the Ganges River in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a location renowned for river rafting, after a raft overturned during an excursion.

The fatality occurred near the Garud Chatti area within the Muni Ki Reti police station limits in Tehri district. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Negi, a resident of Dehradun. Police teams rushed to the scene upon receiving news of the accident and took custody of the body, which has been sent for post-mortem.

Senior Sub-Inspector Yogesh Pandey stated, "The incident occurred at Muni Ki Reti during a rafting excursion involving a group of six people."

According to information received from SDRF Inspector Kavinder Sajwan, a tourist from Dehradun died after a raft suddenly overturned near Garud Chatti in Tehri district's Muni Ki Reti police station limits.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are questioning the raft operator. According to preliminary information, Sagar Negi and his friends arrived at Shivpuri, Rishikesh, for rafting on Wednesday morning.

According to the sources, the trip commenced from Shivpuri. However, as the raft approached the Garud Chatti bridge, it suddenly capsized, plunging everyone into the fast-flowing river.

The rafting guide acted swiftly to pull the tourists back onto the raft safely one by one. Tragically, during this effort, Sagar Negi became unconscious.

He was quickly brought to the riverbank and transported by road to the Rishikesh government hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.