Turf wars and tensions: Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat Congress revamp stumbles amid internal power play

AHMEDABAD: Rahul Gandhi’s high-stakes Gujarat revamp—meant to revive a fading Congress in BJP’s backyard—is already facing internal pushback. The party, struggling to regain its footing in a state long dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has launched what is being pitched as a “marathon exercise” to revamp its district and city-level committees. But murmurs from within suggest the process may already be veering off course.

At the core of this massive reorganization, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deployed an unprecedented 183 observers—one national observer per city and district, each accompanied by four state-level leaders. Their mandate is togauge the political pulse at the grassroots, consult party workers, and submit reports that will inform the appointment of new district and city presidents, along with committee members.

However, early signs of discontent are already surfacing. Party sources say several observers have raised objections to their assigned districts. While logistical concerns like long travel distances are the official explanation, insiders point to deeper political motives. Some leaders are reportedly lobbying for postings in or around their hometowns—not just for convenience but to consolidate influence in areas where they enjoy caste dominance or have entrenched support networks. The aim, they say, is to position themselves strategically for future ticket distribution and and leadership stakes.