'Understanding mountain sensitivity through gentle wisdom was crucial for Silkyara success in Uttarakhand'

DEHRADUN: Professor Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association, has hailed the successful breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, which was finally achieved on Wednesday, as the two ends finally met.

Arnold Dix termed it as a monumental achievement, which after the successful rescue of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel (now named Baba Baukhnag Tunnel) attributing its success in part to a "gentle and mindful" approach that respected the "spirit of the mountain."

Dix, who played a crucial advisory role during the challenging operation, emphasized that understanding and working 'with' the mountain, rather than forcing it, was paramount.

Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express via telephone from Monbulk Victoria, Australia, Prof Arnold Dix stated, "This has been a milestone... We have gotten through. But now we need to be gentle and mindful of the spirit of the mountain. We need to be gentle and mindful of everyone and each other."

Professor Arnold Dix further stated, "This breakthrough stands as a testament to the great efforts, sweat, and tears of the dedicated professionals—truck drivers, welders, operators, laborers, hand miners, cooks, geologists, and engineers—who together undertook the amazing rescue of 41 young men just over a year ago."

Tunnel expert Dix emphasized the collective nature of the achievement, highlighting the diverse skills and unwavering commitment of everyone involved in the operation.

"This tunnel construction was a collective effort of all those involved, and its benefits will be seen in the near future," Professor Dix stated.